French Bond Yields Surge Amid Political Turmoil

French government bond yields have surged to their highest levels since March, driven by heightened political tensions. The key development came after Prime Minister Francois Bayrou announced a confidence vote in his government, sparking uncertainty about his leadership's future.

France's 10-year bond yields increased by as much as 9 basis points in after-hours trading, reaching 3.508%. This marks a significant rise, accompanied by a widening gap of nearly 7 basis points over German bonds, setting a record high since April.

The widening spread is the largest one-day shift in the French-German bond yield differential since last year's pre-election period, reflecting investor anxiety over potential shifts in governance and fiscal policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)