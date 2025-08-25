Left Menu

French Bond Yields Surge Amid Political Turmoil

French government bond yields rose sharply as political tension escalated with Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's call for a confidence vote. The opposition's refusal to support Bayrou's budget cuts threatens his minority government's stability, causing investor concern and widening yield spreads between French and German bonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:55 IST
French Bond Yields Surge Amid Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

French government bond yields have surged to their highest levels since March, driven by heightened political tensions. The key development came after Prime Minister Francois Bayrou announced a confidence vote in his government, sparking uncertainty about his leadership's future.

France's 10-year bond yields increased by as much as 9 basis points in after-hours trading, reaching 3.508%. This marks a significant rise, accompanied by a widening gap of nearly 7 basis points over German bonds, setting a record high since April.

The widening spread is the largest one-day shift in the French-German bond yield differential since last year's pre-election period, reflecting investor anxiety over potential shifts in governance and fiscal policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid Mixed Market Signals

Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid Mixed Market Signals

 Global
2
KTR's Fiery Critique: Allegations of BJP-Congress Collusion in Telangana

KTR's Fiery Critique: Allegations of BJP-Congress Collusion in Telangana

 India
3
FEMA Faces Crisis: Internal Dissent Challenges Leadership Amid Cuts

FEMA Faces Crisis: Internal Dissent Challenges Leadership Amid Cuts

 Global
4
Supreme Court Initiates SIT Probe into Allegations Against Vantara Zoological Centre

Supreme Court Initiates SIT Probe into Allegations Against Vantara Zoologica...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025