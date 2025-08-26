Left Menu

Diplomatic Rift Erupts: Paris Summons US Ambassador Over Antisemitism Allegations

Charles Kushner, US Ambassador to France, was summoned by the French government after accusing it of insufficient action against antisemitism. The diplomatic dispute highlights tensions in US-French relations, exacerbated by Trump's policies. Kushner, a business leader with a controversial past, was previously pardoned by Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 02:32 IST
Diplomatic Rift Erupts: Paris Summons US Ambassador Over Antisemitism Allegations
  • Country:
  • United States

The French government took a formal step by summoning US Ambassador Charles Kushner, following his severe allegations against France's stance on antisemitism. This move reflects France's displeasure with the diplomat's critical remarks.

Kushner, father of Jared Kushner, altered the diplomatic norm by not attending the summons and sent his deputy in his place. The conflict arises from Kushner's letter to French President Emmanuel Macron, where he criticized France's handling of antisemitism and urged concrete actions.

While tensions between the US and France had been growing due to various geopolitical disagreements, including Trump's trade policies, this latest incident underscores the sensitivity surrounding antisemitic concerns and diplomatic etiquette.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

 Global
2
Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom's Plan

Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom'...

 Global
3
Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

 Global
4
Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025