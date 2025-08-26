Diplomatic Rift Erupts: Paris Summons US Ambassador Over Antisemitism Allegations

The French government took a formal step by summoning US Ambassador Charles Kushner, following his severe allegations against France's stance on antisemitism. This move reflects France's displeasure with the diplomat's critical remarks.

Kushner, father of Jared Kushner, altered the diplomatic norm by not attending the summons and sent his deputy in his place. The conflict arises from Kushner's letter to French President Emmanuel Macron, where he criticized France's handling of antisemitism and urged concrete actions.

While tensions between the US and France had been growing due to various geopolitical disagreements, including Trump's trade policies, this latest incident underscores the sensitivity surrounding antisemitic concerns and diplomatic etiquette.

(With inputs from agencies.)