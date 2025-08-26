Trump Dismisses Federal Reserve Governor Amidst Controversy

In a surprising move, US President Donald Trump has removed Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook from her position. This decision comes amidst Trump's attempt to assert more control over the traditionally independent Federal Reserve.

Trump's action was made public through a letter on his Truth Social platform. He justified the dismissal with allegations of mortgage fraud against Cook.

The allegations were initially raised by Bill Pulte, Trump's appointee to the agency overseeing mortgage entities Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, intensifying the political tensions surrounding the Federal Reserve.

