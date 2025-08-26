Lee Jae Myung's Diplomatic Dance: Avoiding the 'Zelenskiy Moment'

In a pivotal diplomatic encounter, South Korea's Lee Jae Myung successfully sidestepped potential hostility during his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. Concerns had risen among South Korean officials over the possibility of an 'Oval Office ambush' reminiscent of Trump's contentious exchange with Ukraine's President Zelenskiy.

The summit unfolded on a conciliatory note with President Trump and Lee showcasing camaraderie, skipping over prickly trade and defense issues. The meeting highlighted the importance Trump places on engaging North Korea, a major topic in discussions, although questions remained about planned troop deployments and tariff agreements.

Significant policy goals, including permission for nuclear fuel reprocessing and legal revisions, remained unaddressed. Analysts noted that Trump's familiar negotiation style, which begins with robust pressure and concludes with compromise, was evident. Lee, drawing confidence from historical alliances, adeptly managed the situation, choosing patience and diplomacy to avoid sparking tensions.

