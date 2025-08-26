Left Menu

Australia Expels Iranian Ambassador Amid Antisemitic Attack Links

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese accused Iran of involvement in antisemitic attacks in Australia, leading to the expulsion of the Iranian ambassador. Australian intelligence linked Iran to attacks on a Sydney restaurant and a Melbourne mosque, which occurred amidst rising antisemitic events since the 2023 Israel-Hamas war.

In a decisive move, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the expulsion of Iran's ambassador, following accusations that Iran directed antisemitic attacks on Australian soil. Speaking to reporters, Albanese disclosed that intelligence pointed to Iranian involvement in specific attacks in Sydney and Melbourne.

The attacks, which targeted a restaurant in Sydney and a mosque in Melbourne, have occurred amidst a surge in antisemitic incidents across both cities, coinciding with the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict that began in 2023.

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) produced credible evidence linking Iran to these actions, revealing attempts by the country to conceal its participation, according to reports from Albanese on Tuesday.

