Australia Expels Iranian Ambassador Amid Antisemitic Attack Links

In a decisive move, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the expulsion of Iran's ambassador, following accusations that Iran directed antisemitic attacks on Australian soil. Speaking to reporters, Albanese disclosed that intelligence pointed to Iranian involvement in specific attacks in Sydney and Melbourne.

The attacks, which targeted a restaurant in Sydney and a mosque in Melbourne, have occurred amidst a surge in antisemitic incidents across both cities, coinciding with the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict that began in 2023.

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) produced credible evidence linking Iran to these actions, revealing attempts by the country to conceal its participation, according to reports from Albanese on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)