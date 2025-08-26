Left Menu

Economic Tensions Mount as French Government Faces Crucial Vote

French Finance Minister Eric Lombard warned of potential IMF intervention if Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's minority government falls. The government is under threat as opposition parties refuse to back a confidence vote on sweeping budget cuts set for September 8, placing France's financial stability in question.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 12:06 IST
Economic Tensions Mount as French Government Faces Crucial Vote

On Tuesday, French Finance Minister Eric Lombard sounded an alarm over the potential need for IMF intervention should Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's minority government collapse next month.

The government's survival hangs in the balance as three main opposition parties have declared their intention to oppose a confidence vote set for September 8. The vote is crucial for Bayrou's contentious budget cut plans, which have sparked widespread political tension.

Lombard, speaking to France Inter radio, expressed confidence that the government could survive. However, he conceded that the risk of IMF intervention in the economy should not be ignored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Storm in Kerala: Congress Sets 'Shining Example' with MLA Suspension

Political Storm in Kerala: Congress Sets 'Shining Example' with MLA Suspensi...

 India
2
Karnataka Deputy CM's RSS Anthem Recital Sparks Political Debate

Karnataka Deputy CM's RSS Anthem Recital Sparks Political Debate

 India
3
Canada and Germany Strengthen Ties with Submarine and Mineral Deals

Canada and Germany Strengthen Ties with Submarine and Mineral Deals

 Global
4
Four persons drown after being swept away in stream following heavy rains in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district: Police.

Four persons drown after being swept away in stream following heavy rains in...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025