Economic Tensions Mount as French Government Faces Crucial Vote

On Tuesday, French Finance Minister Eric Lombard sounded an alarm over the potential need for IMF intervention should Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's minority government collapse next month.

The government's survival hangs in the balance as three main opposition parties have declared their intention to oppose a confidence vote set for September 8. The vote is crucial for Bayrou's contentious budget cut plans, which have sparked widespread political tension.

Lombard, speaking to France Inter radio, expressed confidence that the government could survive. However, he conceded that the risk of IMF intervention in the economy should not be ignored.

