Tragedy Strikes in Aryanad: Panchayat Member's Mysterious Death

Sreeja S, a 48-year-old panchayat member and local Congress worker, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Aryanad. Her death, suspected to be due to ingestion of an acidic substance, is being treated as a suicide linked to financial distress and political pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-08-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 12:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a 48-year-old panchayat member was discovered dead in Aryanad on Tuesday, according to police sources.

Sreeja S, identified as a Congress worker and member of the Kottakkakam ward, was found in a shed near her residence. It is suspected her death resulted from ingesting an acidic substance.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Sreeja was pronounced dead upon arrival. Initial investigations suggest suicide, potentially driven by financial troubles and alleged political pressure. Congress leaders have accused a CPI (M) campaign of exacerbating the situation, prompting protests in the panchayat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

