European Markets Tumble Amid French Political Instability and Federal Reserve Concerns

European stocks faced a sharp decline on Tuesday, largely driven by France's political turmoil as the country teetered on the brink of government collapse. Prime Minister Francois Bayrou faces a no-confidence vote over harsh budget cuts aimed at curbing national debt, creating widespread unrest in financial markets.

Adding to the market's woes, distrust in the U.S. Federal Reserve's autonomy resurfaced after President Donald Trump's controversial removal of Governor Lisa Cook. Investor confidence was shaken, leading to a hasty withdrawal from U.S. assets, further stalling global market growth.

The market's attention is now turning towards Nvidia's earnings report, which is expected to provide insight into the AI industry's performance. Meanwhile, companies like British American Tobacco and Orsted face their own challenges, with leadership changes and project halts impacting their stocks.