Left Menu

Lithuania's Political Shift: Ruginiene's Path to Leadership

Inga Ruginiene, the Social Affairs Minister from Lithuania, is closer to leading the government. Parliament approved her move to form a new cabinet, pending the president's approval and a second parliamentary vote for the manifesto in September. This shift could signal significant political changes in Lithuania.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vilnius | Updated: 26-08-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 14:27 IST
Lithuania's Political Shift: Ruginiene's Path to Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Lithuania's parliament has voted to allow Social Affairs Minister Inga Ruginiene to attempt forming a new government cabinet. This decision marks a significant political development for the ruling Social Democrats party.

Currently, Ruginiene is awaiting the president's nod of approval for her cabinet selections. This step is crucial before she can proceed with her leadership aspirations.

A final vote in parliament slated for September will decide whether her government's manifesto receives formal confirmation, marking a key moment in Lithuania's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lebanon's Bold Move: New Plan to Disarm Hezbollah

Lebanon's Bold Move: New Plan to Disarm Hezbollah

 Global
2
Revolutionizing Agri-Lending: Perfios Partners with SatSure for Space-Driven Insights

Revolutionizing Agri-Lending: Perfios Partners with SatSure for Space-Driven...

 Global
3
KGMU Issues New Code of Conduct for Nurses

KGMU Issues New Code of Conduct for Nurses

 India
4
Rheinmetall Strengthens European Defense: Bulgarian Joint Venture Unveiled

Rheinmetall Strengthens European Defense: Bulgarian Joint Venture Unveiled

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025