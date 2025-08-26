Lithuania's Political Shift: Ruginiene's Path to Leadership

Lithuania's parliament has voted to allow Social Affairs Minister Inga Ruginiene to attempt forming a new government cabinet. This decision marks a significant political development for the ruling Social Democrats party.

Currently, Ruginiene is awaiting the president's nod of approval for her cabinet selections. This step is crucial before she can proceed with her leadership aspirations.

A final vote in parliament slated for September will decide whether her government's manifesto receives formal confirmation, marking a key moment in Lithuania's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)