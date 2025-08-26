France Faces Political Turmoil: Potential Snap Election Looms

On Tuesday, a French government minister hinted that the country might be heading towards another snap parliamentary election. This development follows opposition parties' threats to vote Prime Minister Francois Bayrou out of office, causing ripples in the French markets.

Bayrou surprised political circles with his unexpected announcement seeking a September 8 confidence vote on his plan to cut debt. Major opposition parties were swift in expressing their intent to vote against him and his minority government.

With the political landscape now in flux, President Emmanuel Macron holds the cards. He could either appoint a new prime minister, continue with Bayrou as a caretaker, or call for fresh elections. The scenario remains poised as Bayrou's fate hangs in the balance and Macron contemplates his next move.

(With inputs from agencies.)