Rahul Gandhi's Accusations of 'Vote Theft' Stir Bihar Election Scene

Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of 'vote theft' at a rally in Bihar's Madhubani, highlighting origins of alleged malpractice in Gujarat and questioning Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s claims of BJP's long-term power. Gandhi criticizes a 2023 bill protecting election commissioners from legal action, claiming it facilitates electoral malpractices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:50 IST
Congress leader and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
During the ongoing 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi charged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with engaging in 'vote theft', a practice he claims began in Gujarat and rose to the national stage in 2014. This assertion was made at a rally in Madhubani, where Gandhi emphasized his reliance on factual information.

Taking aim at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gandhi questioned Shah's claims that the BJP would stay in power for 40 to 50 years, hinting at underlying irregularities. He alleged that the real truth about BJP's practices, including 'vote chori', is gradually unraveling across the country.

Gandhi further criticized the ruling BJP for a 2023 legislation granting immunity to the Chief Election Commissioner and other election officials from legal scrutiny, suggesting it empowers them to manipulate elections without fear. This accusation is part of the wider 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' which aims to spotlight alleged voter list irregularities as the state prepares for upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

