Amit Shah Targets Corruption in Kerala, Promotes BJP's Development Agenda

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Kerala's ruling parties, accusing them of corruption. He advocated for a corruption-free governance model under the NDA, emphasizing development over appeasement. Shah highlighted past unresolved scams and the need for a new political vision in the state, led by the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:17 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing critique against Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). Addressing an audience at the 'New India, New Kerala' conclave by Kerala Kaumudi, Shah accused these parties of stagnating the state's political progress and covering up mutual corruption scandals.

Shah cited various unresolved issues as evidence of corruption, questioning the lack of investigation into scandals like the Rs 343 crore cooperative bank scam, and the AI camera, LIFE Mission, and PPE kit procurement scams. He claimed that both alliances protect each other's corrupt practices, asserting that only an NDA-led government could eradicate corruption in the state.

He emphasized the NDA's commitment to governance focused on development and resolving citizen complaints. Shah also questioned the LDF and UDF's opposition to banning the Popular Front of India (PFI), marking it as a failure to address state security concerns. With upcoming elections, Shah expressed confidence in the BJP's expanding influence in Kerala, underscoring recent electoral gains as a testament to their increasing support.

