Amit Shah Honours Visionaries Swami Vivekananda and Rajmata Jijabai

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda and Rajmata Jijabai on their birth anniversaries. Shah praised Vivekananda for inspiring youth through spirituality and knowledge, and Jijabai for instilling values of courage and culture in Chhatrapati Shivaji. Their contributions to Indian society and patriotism are celebrated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 13:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has paid homage to historical icons Swami Vivekananda and Rajmata Jijabai on their birth anniversaries, highlighting their transformative impact on Indian society.

Observing National Youth Day, Shah lauded Swami Vivekananda for connecting the Indian youth to the nation's spiritual and philosophical heritage, emphasizing his role in promoting Indian ideals globally through the Ramakrishna Mission.

Shah also commended Rajmata Jijabai for her pivotal role in shaping Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's values, underscoring her influence in instilling courage and self-respect, and her dedication to protecting Indian culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

