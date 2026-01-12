Amit Shah Honours Visionaries Swami Vivekananda and Rajmata Jijabai

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has paid homage to historical icons Swami Vivekananda and Rajmata Jijabai on their birth anniversaries, highlighting their transformative impact on Indian society.

Observing National Youth Day, Shah lauded Swami Vivekananda for connecting the Indian youth to the nation's spiritual and philosophical heritage, emphasizing his role in promoting Indian ideals globally through the Ramakrishna Mission.

Shah also commended Rajmata Jijabai for her pivotal role in shaping Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's values, underscoring her influence in instilling courage and self-respect, and her dedication to protecting Indian culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)