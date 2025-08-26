Agriculture Over Ambitions: Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Singular Focus
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan dismissed speculation about his potential candidacy for BJP president, emphasizing his focus on enhancing farm production and farmer incomes. Despite a meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, he remains dedicated to his ministerial roles, viewing service to farmers as paramount.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan remains unwavering in his commitment to agricultural development, despite swirling rumors about his potential ascendancy to the BJP presidency.
Chouhan, after a speculated meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, firmly reiterated his dedication to boosting agricultural production and elevating farmers' incomes.
With his eyes set firmly on rural progress, Chouhan conveyed that serving farmers is akin to a spiritual devotion, dismissing any political ambitions beyond his current ministerial responsibilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Scindia, Ramdev, Kangana Ranaut among dignitaries at RSS' centenary celebrations
Inter-ministerial meeting discusses ways to boost steel production, exports
Not crime to have different views, it is quality given by nature; when different views come together, consensus emerges: RSS chief Bhagwat.
Who is a Hindu? One who believes in following the path he believes in and also respects those with different beliefs: RSS chief Bhagwat.
We do not believe uniformity is necessary for unity; there is unity in diversity too. Diversity is a product of unity: RSS chief Bhagawat.