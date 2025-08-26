Left Menu

Agriculture Over Ambitions: Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Singular Focus

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan dismissed speculation about his potential candidacy for BJP president, emphasizing his focus on enhancing farm production and farmer incomes. Despite a meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, he remains dedicated to his ministerial roles, viewing service to farmers as paramount.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:53 IST
Agriculture
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan remains unwavering in his commitment to agricultural development, despite swirling rumors about his potential ascendancy to the BJP presidency.

Chouhan, after a speculated meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, firmly reiterated his dedication to boosting agricultural production and elevating farmers' incomes.

With his eyes set firmly on rural progress, Chouhan conveyed that serving farmers is akin to a spiritual devotion, dismissing any political ambitions beyond his current ministerial responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

