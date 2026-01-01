Karnataka's Power Play: G Parameshwara's Chief Ministerial Aspirations

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has expressed his ambitions to be Chief Minister, aligning with the aspirations of many within the political sphere. He awaits a 'political promotion' from the Congress high command this year, pointing to broader leadership dynamics.

Parameshwara, who previously held the position of state Congress chief, had earlier announced his candidacy for CM amid speculations of shifting power within the state's top echelons. Speaking to reporters, he shared that ambition is inherent to human nature, underlining his journey from MLA to Minister.

As the state leadership approaches a potential shift, hotly fueled by the power-sharing agreement between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, there is increased demand for a 'Dalit CM.' Parameshwara, a prominent Dalit leader, emerges as a strong contender amidst internal party deliberations and political strategizing.

