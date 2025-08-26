Himachal Pradesh Political Storm Over Industrial Favoritism Allegations

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu triggered a heated debate in the state assembly with accusations of the previous BJP regime granting undue land and tax concessions to industrialists, allegedly leading to financial loss for the state.

The opposition angrily exited the session in response to these claims, with BJP leaders accusing the current Congress government of mishandling the industrial sector and driving businesses away due to increased electricity tariffs.

Despite political tensions, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan highlighted recent investments and projects, emphasizing the potential job creation and industrial growth due to upcoming initiatives like the Bulk Drug Park.

