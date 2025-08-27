Left Menu

Supreme Showdown: Trump's Foreign Aid Freeze Sparks Legal Clash

The Trump administration has requested the U.S. Supreme Court's intervention to withhold billions in foreign aid, challenging an injunction mandating continued payments. The U.S. Department of Justice aims to overturn a decision by a lower court. The dispute involves the Congressional allocation of aid funds, which must be spent by September 30.

Updated: 27-08-2025 05:05 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 05:05 IST
Supreme Showdown: Trump's Foreign Aid Freeze Sparks Legal Clash
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump's administration has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking to block billions of dollars in foreign aid payments and reverse an injunction that compels the government to continue disbursing funds. This legal battle comes as the Department of Justice challenges a lower court's ruling on the matter.

The initial injunction, issued by U.S. District Judge Amir Ali, obstructs Trump's executive order that freezes foreign aid—an order enacted on the same day as his second presidential inauguration. Despite a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that calls for the injunction's overturn, it remains active.

Key plaintiffs in this dispute include the AIDS Vaccine Advocacy Coalition and Journalism Development Network, both of which claim that Trump's funding pause is unlawful. With substantial foreign aid funds at stake, the administration argues without Supreme Court intervention, it will continue to issue payments that counter its foreign-policy objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

