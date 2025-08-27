Fijian PM Advocates 'Ocean of Peace' Amid US-India Trade Tensions

Amid escalating trade tensions between the US and India, Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka calls for global harmony through his 'Ocean of Peace' initiative.

Speaking in Delhi, Rabuka shared his conversations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on fostering collaboration between India and Fiji across technological, maritime, and defense sectors.

In light of a 50% tariff imposed by the US on Indian goods, including Russian crude oil, Rabuka highlighted the importance of building alliances for sustainable peace, urging global leaders to embrace regional unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)