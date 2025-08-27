Fijian PM Advocates 'Ocean of Peace' Amid US-India Trade Tensions
In the midst of US-India trade tensions with a new 50% tariff on Indian goods, Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka advocates for the 'Ocean of Peace,' emphasizing collaboration with India. During his Delhi visit, Rabuka discusses global peace initiatives and bilateral cooperation in areas like digital technology and defense.
- India
Amid escalating trade tensions between the US and India, Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka calls for global harmony through his 'Ocean of Peace' initiative.
Speaking in Delhi, Rabuka shared his conversations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on fostering collaboration between India and Fiji across technological, maritime, and defense sectors.
In light of a 50% tariff imposed by the US on Indian goods, including Russian crude oil, Rabuka highlighted the importance of building alliances for sustainable peace, urging global leaders to embrace regional unity.
