Covert Diplomacy: Greenland's Emerging Battle for Influence

Denmark's foreign minister has summoned the US diplomat after reports surfaced of covert influence operations connected to Trump in Greenland. The semi-autonomous territory is desirable to Trump, though not for sale. Danish officials are concerned about interference and have expressed the importance of their alliance with Greenland.

Denmark has summoned the top US diplomat following startling claims that individuals linked to former President Donald Trump are conducting covert operations in Greenland, as reported by a national broadcaster.

Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory prized by Trump, remains off the market despite the U.S. interest. Both Denmark and Greenland have strongly denounced intelligence activities on the island.

The Danish Foreign Minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, noted the continuous foreign interest in Greenland, underlining that any external interference is intolerable. He confirmed a meeting with the US chargé d'affaires to address the matter, emphasizing the robust trust between Denmark and Greenland.

