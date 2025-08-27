Maratha Quota Protest Sparks Debate in Mumbai
Maratha quota movement leader Manoj Jarange has been allowed to hold a protest at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, with a cap of 5,000 supporters. The protest is in response to the government's lack of action on granting Marathas an OBC category quota. Jarange warns of an indefinite hunger strike.
On Wednesday, authorities granted Manoj Jarange, a leading figure in the Maratha quota movement, the right to stage a peaceful protest. The event, which will occur at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on August 29, is restricted to 5,000 supporters, according to official sources.
This permission comes under the Bombay High Court's guidelines, emphasizing public order amid Mumbai's Ganesh festival. A bench led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe noted the possibility of relocating the protest to Navi Mumbai to maintain city life.
In response, Jarange expressed frustrations on the quota issue, demanding quick action from the government. He insisted on a quota under the OBC category in a day and vowed to continue his hunger strike complying with court guidelines.
