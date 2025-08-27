Kerala's Double Standards: Congress Questions State's Commitment on Protest Cases

The Congress party has voiced disapproval over the Kerala government's failure to retract cases against its members who demonstrated against amending the Citizenship Act in 2019. The party alleges that this highlights the ruling Left administration's 'double standards.'

T Siddique, a Congress MLA from Kalpetta, noted that despite promises from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to withdraw the cases, the state has issued notices requiring protestors to appear in court.

The cases remain active, including those against individuals protesting women's entry into Sabarimala, despite official commitments to the contrary. Protestors, including Sali Rattakkolly, have received court summons for August 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)