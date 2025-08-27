Left Menu

Kerala's Double Standards: Congress Questions State's Commitment on Protest Cases

The Congress party has criticized the Kerala government for not withdrawing cases against its members who protested the Citizenship Act amendment in 2019. Despite assurances from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, notices have been sent to protestors to appear before court, highlighting perceived government inconsistency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Congress party has voiced disapproval over the Kerala government's failure to retract cases against its members who demonstrated against amending the Citizenship Act in 2019. The party alleges that this highlights the ruling Left administration's 'double standards.'

T Siddique, a Congress MLA from Kalpetta, noted that despite promises from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to withdraw the cases, the state has issued notices requiring protestors to appear in court.

The cases remain active, including those against individuals protesting women's entry into Sabarimala, despite official commitments to the contrary. Protestors, including Sali Rattakkolly, have received court summons for August 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)

