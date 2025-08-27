European Stocks Rebound Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Earnings Watch

European stocks saw a modest rebound Wednesday after experiencing their most significant decline in nearly a month. Investors capitalized on a buying opportunity despite lingering concerns about political risks in France and the anticipation of Nvidia's earnings report for market guidance.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose by 0.4% by 0707 GMT. France's CAC 40 also gained 0.4%, shaking off a three-week low as worries mounted regarding Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's government potentially collapsing next month. This political tension led to a selloff in French assets previously.

Meanwhile, investors await insights from Nvidia, the world's most valuable company, on its earnings later in the day as the tech sector faces a cooling off following its remarkable rally earlier this year. Positive economic indicators and sector-specific developments, such as Porsche's managerial changes and Rio Tinto's streamlining, also shaped the market landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)