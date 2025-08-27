BJP MLA and Collector Clash in Fertiliser Protest Drama
A confrontation erupted between a BJP MLA and the Bhind district collector during a farmers' protest over fertiliser shortages. Caught on video, the dispute included physical aggression and allegations, highlighting tensions between the local government and farmers. Intervention from higher officials eventually resolved the immediate conflict.
Tensions escalated during a farmers' protest over fertiliser shortages as a BJP MLA clashed with the Bhind district collector. A video of the heated exchange has since gone viral, illustrating the fraught situation.
The confrontation occurred outside the official residence of Collector Sanjeev Srivastava, where protesters, including MLA Narendra Singh Kushwaha, gathered to demand action. As the crowd became increasingly restless, security staff sealed the gate, sparking an altercation between the MLA and the collector.
In the video, the collector is seen telling the MLA to stay within his 'aukat' (limits), prompting Kushwaha to attempt to strike him. Ultimately, additional police and ministerial intervention were needed to defuse the situation, with the protest subsiding following government assurances.
