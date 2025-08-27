Trump's RICO Allegations: A New Chapter in Political Battles
President Trump suggests charging George Soros under RICO without evidence. Soros, a notable Democratic donor, faces accusations amid Trump's campaign targeting adversaries. Soros denies involvement in violent protests. The Open Society Foundations reject Trump's claims, focusing on advancing human rights and justice globally.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:46 IST
Amid a series of confrontations with political opponents, U.S. President Donald Trump has sparked controversy by calling for charges against billionaire George Soros under the RICO Act.
Soros, a major donor to Democratic causes, has drawn Trump's ire, though no evidence supports the accusations of sponsoring violent protests.
The Open Society Foundations, led by Soros, denounced the claims, emphasizing their mission to promote human rights and transparency worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement