Trump's RICO Allegations: A New Chapter in Political Battles

Amid a series of confrontations with political opponents, U.S. President Donald Trump has sparked controversy by calling for charges against billionaire George Soros under the RICO Act.

Soros, a major donor to Democratic causes, has drawn Trump's ire, though no evidence supports the accusations of sponsoring violent protests.

The Open Society Foundations, led by Soros, denounced the claims, emphasizing their mission to promote human rights and transparency worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)