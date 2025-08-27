Left Menu

Trump's RICO Allegations: A New Chapter in Political Battles

President Trump suggests charging George Soros under RICO without evidence. Soros, a notable Democratic donor, faces accusations amid Trump's campaign targeting adversaries. Soros denies involvement in violent protests. The Open Society Foundations reject Trump's claims, focusing on advancing human rights and justice globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:46 IST
Trump's RICO Allegations: A New Chapter in Political Battles
Trump

Amid a series of confrontations with political opponents, U.S. President Donald Trump has sparked controversy by calling for charges against billionaire George Soros under the RICO Act.

Soros, a major donor to Democratic causes, has drawn Trump's ire, though no evidence supports the accusations of sponsoring violent protests.

The Open Society Foundations, led by Soros, denounced the claims, emphasizing their mission to promote human rights and transparency worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Capital's Deluge: A Wake-Up Call for City Infrastructure

Assam Capital's Deluge: A Wake-Up Call for City Infrastructure

 India
2
CBI Raids Lead to Swift Disciplinary Action at Narcotics Bureau

CBI Raids Lead to Swift Disciplinary Action at Narcotics Bureau

 India
3
Minneapolis mayor says children are dead after a shooting at a Catholic school, reports AP.

Minneapolis mayor says children are dead after a shooting at a Catholic scho...

 Global
4
EU's Trade Chief Set for Pivotal India Visit amid FTA Progress

EU's Trade Chief Set for Pivotal India Visit amid FTA Progress

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025