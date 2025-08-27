Maharashtra's Reservation Stance Amidst Maratha Agitation
The Maharashtra government remains committed to granting reservation to the Maratha community without affecting the OBC quota. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule emphasized this stance amid protests led by activist Manoj Jarange. The government aims to resolve the issue without disrupting cultural events like the Ganesh festival.
The Maharashtra government is resolute on providing reservation to the Maratha community without disrupting the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota, as stated by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday.
This statement comes as Maratha activist Manoj Jarange launches a protest demanding a 10 percent reservation within the OBC category. 'The government's stance is clear; Marathas deserve reservation without impacting the OBC quota, and efforts are underway to achieve this goal,' Bawankule informed reporters in Nagpur.
He condemned Jarange's offensive remarks against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, asserting that Maharashtra would not accept any insult to its leader. Meanwhile, Jarange and his supporters are heading to Mumbai to press their demands, despite suggestions to wait until after the Ganesh festival to avoid disrupting celebrations.
