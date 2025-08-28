Trump's Strategic Deliberations: Unraveling the Gaza Crisis

President Donald Trump convened a high-stakes policy meeting on the ongoing Gaza war, featuring input from former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and former Trump Middle East envoy Jared Kushner, according to a senior White House official.

The discussions were extensive, addressing critical aspects such as escalating food aid, the hostage crisis, and potential post-war plans. The session, while described as a routine meeting, has significant implications given the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Despite Trump's earlier promise for a swift resolution, the conflict persists seven months into his second term, with recent Israeli strikes and deteriorating conditions drawing international backlash. Trump remains committed to achieving peace and prosperity in the region.

