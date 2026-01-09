Chinese Envoy Fosters Dialogue in Middle East
Zhai Jun, China's special envoy for Middle East affairs, visited Israel and Ramallah, meeting with senior officials from both regions. He discussed regional issues with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and China-Palestinian relations with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
This week, a Chinese envoy embarked on a diplomatic mission to Israel and Ramallah, discussing regional issues with high-profile leaders.
Zhai Jun, the special envoy of the Chinese government for the Middle East, engaged in dialogues with Israeli officials, including Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, to address pressing regional matters.
During his visit to Ramallah, Zhai met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, emphasizing China-Palestinian relations and seeking solutions for ongoing issues in the West Bank.
