Nickolay Mladenov: Peacemaker in the Middle East

Nickolay Mladenov, a Bulgarian politician and former UN envoy, has been appointed director-general of the US Board of Peace in Gaza. Known for his contributions to peace in the Middle East, Mladenov's role involves managing a fragile ceasefire and fostering Israeli-Palestinian cooperation.

Nickolay Mladenov: Peacemaker in the Middle East
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Nickolay Mladenov, a seasoned Bulgarian politician and former UN envoy, has been named as the director-general of the US President Donald Trump-led Board of Peace in Gaza. His appointment, announced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, places him at the helm of an international body overseeing the fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Mladenov's extensive experience in Middle Eastern affairs, including roles as Bulgaria's defense and foreign minister and UN envoy, has earned him a reputation for fostering cooperation between Israel and the Palestinians. His track record of diplomacy has been praised by both Israeli and Palestinian officials for building trust through challenging negotiation environments.

His new responsibilities include disarming Hamas, overseeing the deployment of an international security force, and advising on the reconstruction efforts in Gaza. Mladenov's approach of dialogue and bridge-building is seen as crucial for achieving sustained peace in one of the world's most contentious regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

