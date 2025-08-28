UAW Wins Union Vote at Ford Plant Amid Controversy

The United Auto Workers (UAW) announced a victory in a vote to unionize a Ford joint-venture plant in Kentucky, but highlighted that 41 ballots are still in dispute. The union contends these ballots are an employer strategy to disrupt the unit.

In a statement, the UAW emphasized that these challenges are illegitimate and urged Ford to respect the workforce's democratic decision. The union calls for Ford to recognize the outcome as an expression of the workers' choice.

Both the National Labor Relations Board and Ford have not commented on the situation, remaining silent outside regular business hours regarding the union's claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)