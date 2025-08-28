British Council Building Damaged in Russian Strikes on Kyiv
A Russian drone and missile assault on Kyiv has damaged the British Council building, as confirmed by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He expressed condolences and called for an end to the violence.
A Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv overnight has resulted in damage to the British Council building in the Ukrainian capital, Prime Minister Keir Starmer reported on Thursday. He expressed condolences for those impacted by the assault.
On social media platform X, Starmer shared his thoughts and sympathies with the victims of the attack, condemning the violence. 'My thoughts are with all those affected by the senseless Russian strikes on Kyiv which have damaged the British Council building,' he stated. 'This bloodshed must end.'
The incident highlights the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with significant repercussions on international relations and cultural institutions.