Left Menu

British Council Building Damaged in Russian Strikes on Kyiv

A Russian drone and missile assault on Kyiv has damaged the British Council building, as confirmed by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He expressed condolences and called for an end to the violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-08-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 14:50 IST
British Council Building Damaged in Russian Strikes on Kyiv
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv overnight has resulted in damage to the British Council building in the Ukrainian capital, Prime Minister Keir Starmer reported on Thursday. He expressed condolences for those impacted by the assault.

On social media platform X, Starmer shared his thoughts and sympathies with the victims of the attack, condemning the violence. 'My thoughts are with all those affected by the senseless Russian strikes on Kyiv which have damaged the British Council building,' he stated. 'This bloodshed must end.'

The incident highlights the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with significant repercussions on international relations and cultural institutions.

TRENDING

1
France's Fiscal Turmoil: Political Challenges and Bond Yield Impact

France's Fiscal Turmoil: Political Challenges and Bond Yield Impact

 Global
2
UEFA Champions League Final Rescheduled for Early Evening Kickoff

UEFA Champions League Final Rescheduled for Early Evening Kickoff

 Monaco
3
Kremlin's Mixed Signals: Peace Talks Amidst Chaos

Kremlin's Mixed Signals: Peace Talks Amidst Chaos

 Russia
4
Deutsche Bank Faces Multi-Million Fine in Hong Kong for Regulatory Breaches

Deutsche Bank Faces Multi-Million Fine in Hong Kong for Regulatory Breaches

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025