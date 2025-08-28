Financial Stability in Question: France's Political Moves Spark Debate

In a bid to reassure investors, Finance Minister Eric Lombard declared on Thursday that he sees no imminent threat of a financial crisis in France. This comes as the government braces for a confidence vote next month, following market jolts from Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's unexpected announcement for sweeping budget cuts.

Bayrou's aim is to steer France's finances back on track. Lombard, who initially hinted at potential IMF intervention if fiscal policies faltered, shifted to a more reassuring stance. Addressing France's MEDEF business lobby group, he asserted the nation's stability, highlighting economic growth and effective management.

Tensions mount as opposition parties vow to challenge the minority government during the September 8 confidence vote. Business leaders have raised concerns over the potential economic fallout, while public opinion polls suggest a growing desire for national elections, reflecting widespread political dissatisfaction.