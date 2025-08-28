Vance Champions 'Working Families Tax Cut': GOP's Rebranding Effort Gains Momentum

Vice President JD Vance is on a mission to rebrand a massive tax and spending package, personally visiting Wisconsin and other key swing states to underscore its benefits for the manufacturing sector. This tour is a part of a broader Republican push to reshape public opinion ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Amidst a backdrop of low approval ratings, President Trump and Vance are striving to transform the legislation into a political asset. Though dubbed the 'big, beautiful bill', public opinion polls indicate widespread disapproval, with concerns about its perceived favoritism towards the wealthy and its potential impact on the federal deficit.

In the face of these challenges, the White House and Vance are pivoting towards a narrative that emphasizes middle-class benefits, particularly through 'Working Families Tax Cut'. Efforts are focused on localized outreach to bolster the legislation's image, crucial for maintaining Republican majorities in Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)