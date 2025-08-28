Federal Reserve Independence Under Siege: Trump's Legal Battle Against Lisa Cook

In a bold legal maneuver, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook has lodged a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, arguing he lacks the authority to dismiss her from her position. This legal clash could have significant implications for the long-standing independence of the U.S. central bank.

Cook's lawsuit contends that her removal based on unverified allegations of mortgage fraud, which allegedly occurred before her tenure, contravenes a federal law limiting the president's power to dismiss a Fed governor. Concerns regarding the Fed's autonomy in monetary policy have already caused fluctuations in the U.S. dollar's value.

The legal proceedings are likely headed to the Supreme Court, posing questions about the balance of power between the presidency and independent agencies. The outcome could redefine the boundaries of executive influence over independent U.S. institutions, potentially affecting global economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)