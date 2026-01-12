Left Menu

Legal Battle Over Vijay's Final Film: 'Jana Nayagan' Awaits Clearance

The Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan,' starring actor Vijay, has run into certification issues as KVN Productions challenges an interim stay by the Madras High Court. The film, pivotal to Vijay's political aspirations, awaits a Supreme Court decision. CBFC's delayed clearance raised legal questions, affecting its planned release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 13:37 IST
Legal Battle Over Vijay's Final Film: 'Jana Nayagan' Awaits Clearance
  • Country:
  • India

The certification saga of the Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan,' featuring popular actor Vijay, has intensified with the producers approaching the Supreme Court. They challenge the Madras High Court's interim order that halted a directive for the CBFC to provide clearance.

The film, seen as a crucial step in Vijay's political journey, was supposed to be released on January 9. However, the delayed response from the Central Board of Film Certification has left the release date uncertain, as legal proceedings continue.

The Madras High Court's division bench decided to put a hold on an earlier directive by a single judge, which had instructed immediate certification. Awaiting further hearings, the Supreme Court is slated to continue deliberations on this high-profile case involving political and cinematic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

 United States
2
Debate, Education, and Nation-Building: VP Radhakrishnan's Address at JNU

Debate, Education, and Nation-Building: VP Radhakrishnan's Address at JNU

 India
3
China and EU Reach Electric Vehicle Export Agreement

China and EU Reach Electric Vehicle Export Agreement

 Global
4
Grooming Future Leaders: IIT's New Training Initiative for Faculty

Grooming Future Leaders: IIT's New Training Initiative for Faculty

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026