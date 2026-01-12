Legal Battle Over Vijay's Final Film: 'Jana Nayagan' Awaits Clearance

The certification saga of the Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan,' featuring popular actor Vijay, has intensified with the producers approaching the Supreme Court. They challenge the Madras High Court's interim order that halted a directive for the CBFC to provide clearance.

The film, seen as a crucial step in Vijay's political journey, was supposed to be released on January 9. However, the delayed response from the Central Board of Film Certification has left the release date uncertain, as legal proceedings continue.

The Madras High Court's division bench decided to put a hold on an earlier directive by a single judge, which had instructed immediate certification. Awaiting further hearings, the Supreme Court is slated to continue deliberations on this high-profile case involving political and cinematic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)