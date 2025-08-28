Left Menu

EU-U.S. Trade Agreement Set to Ease Tariffs

The European Commission proposes eliminating tariffs on U.S. industrial goods, following a trade agreement between the EU and U.S. This move aims to reduce U.S. tariffs on European cars from 27.5% to 15%, marking progress towards a more cooperative trade relationship.

The European Commission has taken a significant step towards trade harmony by proposing the removal of tariffs on U.S. industrial imports. This initiative forms a crucial part of a broader trade agreement with the United States.

The proposal follows a framework set by U.S. President Donald Trump and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, which aims to avert a potential trade conflict through strategic tariff reductions.

As part of this accord, the United States concurred to lower its tariffs on European cars from 27.5% to 15%, set to take effect as early as August 1, fostering a more cooperative economic dynamic between the two regions.

