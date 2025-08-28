Left Menu

RSS Chief Advocates Free, Pressure-Free International Trade

RSS head Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the significance of voluntary international trade free from pressure, aligning with India's pursuit of self-reliance while acknowledging global interdependence. He stated that the RSS would support government decisions on relations with the US, following newly imposed tariffs impacting India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:54 IST
Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), emphasized that international trade must occur voluntarily, free from external pressure, in remarks made during a lecture series celebrating the RSS's 100th anniversary.

Bhagwat clarified that the RSS would support the Indian government's strategies concerning US President Donald Trump, particularly after the US implemented an additional 25% tariff on India. This move has raised total levies on the country to 50% in response to its Russian oil purchases.

Highlighting the need for India's self-reliance while acknowledging inevitable global interconnections, Bhagwat advocated for the use of domestic products. He stressed that meaningful international relations should be based on mutual consent rather than coercion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

