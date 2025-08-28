RSS Chief Advocates Free, Pressure-Free International Trade

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), emphasized that international trade must occur voluntarily, free from external pressure, in remarks made during a lecture series celebrating the RSS's 100th anniversary.

Bhagwat clarified that the RSS would support the Indian government's strategies concerning US President Donald Trump, particularly after the US implemented an additional 25% tariff on India. This move has raised total levies on the country to 50% in response to its Russian oil purchases.

Highlighting the need for India's self-reliance while acknowledging inevitable global interconnections, Bhagwat advocated for the use of domestic products. He stressed that meaningful international relations should be based on mutual consent rather than coercion.

(With inputs from agencies.)