Political Tensions Escalate as BJP Criticizes Congress Over 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra slam Rahul Gandhi for alleged indecent remarks about PM Modi during Bihar's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. BJP accuses Congress of practicing politics of abuse, questioning the party's decorum as Bihar gears up for assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:49 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent political clash, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis harshly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for purportedly making disrespectful remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. Fadnavis accused Gandhi of losing his senses, questioning his status as a national leader.

Echoing these sentiments, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra condemned the language used by Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders during the Yatra. Patra compared Gandhi to Mani Shankar Aiyar, accusing Congress of descending into a 'politics of abuse' and highlighting a trend of disrespectful language towards PM Modi.

Patra's criticism centered on Gandhi addressing Modi informally, which he deemed undignified for a leader representing 140 crore Indians. The accusations come amid Congress' claims of voter list irregularities, as the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' traverses Bihar, spotlighting alleged 'vote theft' before the anticipated state assembly elections.

