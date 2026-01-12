Left Menu

With innovative ideas, energy and purpose, Yuva Shakti is at the forefront of nation-building: PM Modi at VBYLD.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:45 IST
With innovative ideas, energy and purpose, Yuva Shakti is at the forefront of nation-building: PM Modi at VBYLD.
  • Country:
  • India

With innovative ideas, energy and purpose, Yuva Shakti is at the forefront of nation-building: PM Modi at VBYLD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Turbulent Times on Wall Street: Central Bank Independence Under Threat

Turbulent Times on Wall Street: Central Bank Independence Under Threat

 Global
2
High Court Denies Bail in Illegal Immigration Case

High Court Denies Bail in Illegal Immigration Case

 India
3
Only Marathi a compulsory language in Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis at Mahayuti rally in Mumbai.

Only Marathi a compulsory language in Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis at Mahayuti r...

 India
4
Vibrant Gujarat Unveils Pathway to Global Markets for Indian Products

Vibrant Gujarat Unveils Pathway to Global Markets for Indian Products

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026