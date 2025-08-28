Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Electoral Roll Anomaly in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi criticized the Election Commission, alleging that the draft electoral rolls in Bihar are flawed, showing all residents of a village under one house number. The Election Commission clarified that the unusual household number is for organizational purposes where actual serial numbers are absent.

In a recent critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi highlighted alleged discrepancies in Bihar's draft electoral rolls, suggesting a whole village appeared to be registered under a single household in the Gaya district.

Gandhi, leading the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', questioned the integrity of the Election Commission in a social media post referencing Nidani village, where 947 voters were reportedly shown as residents of house number six.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar responded, explaining that a notional house number is often used in areas lacking distinct house numbers, aiming to clarify the listing of voters and mitigate perceived irregularities.

