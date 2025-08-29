Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise After Controversial Remarks at Bihar Rally

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi condemned the alleged derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during a political rally in Bihar. He criticized Congress and its allies, attributing the incident to their "inferior mentality." Majhi claimed the Indian public would respond appropriately to such incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-08-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 00:08 IST
Political Tensions Rise After Controversial Remarks at Bihar Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has condemned the alleged derogatory remarks directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, describing the incident as 'unfortunate.' Majhi emphasized that the people of India would not tolerate such disrespect and would respond decisively.

The controversy erupted following the circulation of a video purportedly showing a person using offensive language against Modi at a rally in Darbhanga, where Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were present. BJP leaders have been vocal in their criticism of Congress, highlighting what they see as an 'inferior mentality' among its leaders and allies.

Majhi's remarks on social media further denounced Congress, suggesting the incident reflects the party's longstanding frustrations. He also expressed confidence that the Indian populace would not remain silent in the face of such indecency.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sanctuary: Minneapolis Church Shooting Leaves Community Reeling

Tragedy in the Sanctuary: Minneapolis Church Shooting Leaves Community Reeli...

 United States
2
Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Finals men's javelin event in Zurich.

Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Finals men's javelin event i...

 Global
3
Tragic Demise Sparks NHRC Probe in Jaipur

Tragic Demise Sparks NHRC Probe in Jaipur

 India
4
CDC Leadership Turmoil: Vaccine Policy Shake-Up Sparks Major Resignations

CDC Leadership Turmoil: Vaccine Policy Shake-Up Sparks Major Resignations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025