Political Tensions Rise After Controversial Remarks at Bihar Rally

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has condemned the alleged derogatory remarks directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, describing the incident as 'unfortunate.' Majhi emphasized that the people of India would not tolerate such disrespect and would respond decisively.

The controversy erupted following the circulation of a video purportedly showing a person using offensive language against Modi at a rally in Darbhanga, where Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were present. BJP leaders have been vocal in their criticism of Congress, highlighting what they see as an 'inferior mentality' among its leaders and allies.

Majhi's remarks on social media further denounced Congress, suggesting the incident reflects the party's longstanding frustrations. He also expressed confidence that the Indian populace would not remain silent in the face of such indecency.