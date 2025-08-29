Rahul Gandhi Calls Out 'Magical' Voter Roll Anomalies in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, has raised concerns over perceived irregularities in the draft electoral rolls in Bihar, taking aim at the Election Commission. According to Gandhi, an entire village in Gaya district appears to reside in a single house on the electoral list.

The opposition leader emphasized these discrepancies during his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' campaign across the state. A social media post by the Congress highlighted that in Nidani village, under the Barachatti assembly segment, every voter from a particular booth is incorrectly registered under the same house number.

In response, Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer clarified on the District Magistrate of Gaya's X account that these numerical assignments were 'notional' for areas lacking actual house numbers, aiming to facilitate voter enlistment. Residents in video testimonials expressed their satisfaction with the roll revisions but voiced frustration over perceived defamation.