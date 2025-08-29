Rahul Gandhi Calls Out 'Magical' Voter Roll Anomalies in Bihar
Rahul Gandhi targets the Election Commission over electoral roll discrepancies in Bihar, alleging irregularities in voter records, particularly in Nidani, Gaya, where all 947 voters are listed under one house. The Bihar Chief Electoral Officer clarified that numbering is notional in some areas, aiming to organize voter registration. Residents express dissatisfaction with the controversy.
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, has raised concerns over perceived irregularities in the draft electoral rolls in Bihar, taking aim at the Election Commission. According to Gandhi, an entire village in Gaya district appears to reside in a single house on the electoral list.
The opposition leader emphasized these discrepancies during his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' campaign across the state. A social media post by the Congress highlighted that in Nidani village, under the Barachatti assembly segment, every voter from a particular booth is incorrectly registered under the same house number.
In response, Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer clarified on the District Magistrate of Gaya's X account that these numerical assignments were 'notional' for areas lacking actual house numbers, aiming to facilitate voter enlistment. Residents in video testimonials expressed their satisfaction with the roll revisions but voiced frustration over perceived defamation.