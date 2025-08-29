Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Calls Out 'Magical' Voter Roll Anomalies in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi targets the Election Commission over electoral roll discrepancies in Bihar, alleging irregularities in voter records, particularly in Nidani, Gaya, where all 947 voters are listed under one house. The Bihar Chief Electoral Officer clarified that numbering is notional in some areas, aiming to organize voter registration. Residents express dissatisfaction with the controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-08-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 08:32 IST
Rahul Gandhi Calls Out 'Magical' Voter Roll Anomalies in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, has raised concerns over perceived irregularities in the draft electoral rolls in Bihar, taking aim at the Election Commission. According to Gandhi, an entire village in Gaya district appears to reside in a single house on the electoral list.

The opposition leader emphasized these discrepancies during his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' campaign across the state. A social media post by the Congress highlighted that in Nidani village, under the Barachatti assembly segment, every voter from a particular booth is incorrectly registered under the same house number.

In response, Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer clarified on the District Magistrate of Gaya's X account that these numerical assignments were 'notional' for areas lacking actual house numbers, aiming to facilitate voter enlistment. Residents in video testimonials expressed their satisfaction with the roll revisions but voiced frustration over perceived defamation.

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Calls Out 'Magical' Voter Roll Anomalies in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi Calls Out 'Magical' Voter Roll Anomalies in Bihar

 India
2
Controversy Surrounds Enhanced Games' Legal Battle with WADA

Controversy Surrounds Enhanced Games' Legal Battle with WADA

 Global
3
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker's Key Visit to Taiwan

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker's Key Visit to Taiwan

 Taiwan
4
South Korean prosecutors indict the wife of jailed ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, reports AP.

South Korean prosecutors indict the wife of jailed ex-President Yoon Suk Yeo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025