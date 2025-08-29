India Criticizes Trump's 'Unjustified' 50% Tariff Hike on Exports

The Trump administration's recent decision to impose a hefty 50% tariff on Indian goods has been labeled as 'wrong and unjustified' by Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh. He criticized the measures, asserting that the allegations against India are unfounded and inconsistent when compared to other nations importing oil the US disapproves of.

Amid the looming trade challenges, Singh assured that India's strong economy will be steadfast, and the government remains committed to protecting its citizens from adverse impacts. The new tariffs affect nearly 70% of India's exports, valued at approximately USD 60.85 billion, emphasizing significant hurdles for exporters.

President Trump has frequently labeled India as a 'tariff king' and justified these tariffs by pointing to the trade deficit and India's continued Russian imports. Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled initiatives designed to protect vulnerable economic sectors and announced a Task Force for Next-Generation Reforms to support start-ups and entrepreneurs.

