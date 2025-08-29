Political Tensions Escalate as Offensive Remarks Stir Heated Responses
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav condemned Congress and RJD after an alleged video of offensive remarks against PM Modi surfaced at a Bihar event. Demanding an apology, Yadav criticized the indecent language. Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma echoed the criticism, while BJP's Krishna Singh Kallu filed a complaint against Congress's Rahul Gandhi.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lashed out at the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) after an alleged video depicting offensive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother emerged from an INDIA bloc event in Bihar's Darbhanga. The CM demanded an apology, asserting that such language is intolerable.
Yadav's condemnation was echoed by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, who accused Congress and RJD of breaching limits of decency. He highlighted remarks by leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav as reprehensible, expressing hope that the country would not forgive these actions.
Adding to the political tumult, BJP leader Krishna Singh Kallu filed a formal complaint against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, seeking to halt the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra.' The opposition, however, retorted by accusing BJP of using 'irrelevant' issues to sidetrack public discourse from genuine concerns.
