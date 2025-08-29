Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Afghan Taliban Blame Pakistan for Deadly Airstrikes

Airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan, attributed to Pakistan by the Afghan Taliban government, resulted in at least three deaths, several injuries, and property damage. Kabul condemned these attacks and summoned the Pakistani ambassador. The strikes have further strained already tense relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, adding fuel to ongoing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 29-08-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 13:04 IST
Airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan, allegedly carried out by Pakistan, have left at least three people dead and several injured, according to Afghan officials and witnesses. The Taliban-led Afghan government condemned the strikes in Nangarhar and Khost provinces as a 'provocative act' and summoned the Pakistani ambassador in Kabul.

Despite Kabul's allegations, the Pakistani government has maintained silence on the incident. Afghanistan has repeatedly accused Pakistan of conducting airstrikes against alleged Taliban hideouts in its territory, which Pakistan denies. Witnesses in Nangarhar reported significant destruction, with residents desperately attempting to salvage belongings from ruined homes.

The airstrikes come amid already tense diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The two countries have a history of accusations and counter-accusations regarding support for militant groups. Recent joint efforts with China towards counter-terrorism have not eased these tensions, as mutual distrust persists, especially after the Afghan Taliban's return to power in 2021.

