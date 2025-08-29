Thailand's Political Tides: The Rise and Fall of Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Thailand's political saga took another dramatic turn as Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was ousted from office, following a contentious ruling by the Constitutional Court. Her dismissal came after a leaked phone call stirred debate, highlighting ethical breaches and casting doubts on her leadership.

The court's decision pointed to Paetongtarn's prioritization of personal over national interests, a claim that resonated with the public due to her familial political lineage. Her tenure, albeit short, marked another chapter in the ongoing conflict between her prominent family and Thailand's conservative establishment.

The controversy surrounding Paetongtarn's leadership reflects a deeper turmoil within Thailand's political framework, raising questions about the future as the country stands on the brink of another leadership change.

