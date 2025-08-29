Political Earthquake: Thailand's Premier Dismissed Amid Ethical Storm

The Constitutional Court of Thailand has ousted Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra following an ethics breach, marking another significant blow to the Shinawatra political legacy. This decision has brought fresh instability in Thailand, forewarning further political uncertainty within the nation's high-stakes power struggle.

Paetongtarn, previously the youngest head of government in Thailand, faced charges related to a leaked call where she allegedly showed undue deference to Cambodia's former leader Hun Sen. This incident unfolded during heightened tensions between the two countries, eventually leading to a brief conflict.

As her dismissal adds another chapter in the ongoing tug-of-war between Thailand's warring elites, questions now arise regarding her replacement. While Thaksin Shinawatra prepares for strategic political maneuvering, the path to electing a new prime minister remains uncertain as Pheu Thai faces a daunting task to maintain a fragile coalition dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)