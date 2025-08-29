Brain Scans Reveal Surprising Similarities Between Extreme Political Views

Recent research has unveiled intriguing parallels in the way extreme liberals and conservatives process political information compared to moderates. Published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, the study underscores the 'horseshoe theory' in politics, positing that political extremes may converge in their cognitive responses.

Utilizing fMRI brain scans, scientists observed 44 participants with varied political ideologies as they viewed politically charged content. The results showed extreme ends of the political spectrum exhibited strikingly similar brain activity patterns, unlike the diverse responses seen in moderates.

The findings suggest a profound link between emotional arousal and political extremity, highlighting how strongly held beliefs and emotional reactions shape an individual's political perspective.

