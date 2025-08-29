Current World News: Global Conflicts, Security, and Cultural Tensions

In global security discussions, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges talks on Ukraine's safety to move to a leaders' level, targeting robust agreements from allies.

Taiwan's self-determination is championed by U.S. Senator Roger Wicker during his visit, seeking stronger bilateral understanding.

Amid escalating global conflicts, the Red Cross reports a 70% rise in missing persons, highlighting a need for stricter adherence to international humanitarian laws.

