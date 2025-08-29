Current World News: Global Conflicts, Security, and Cultural Tensions
This piece covers global issues including security talks for Ukraine, Taiwan's right to self-determination, U.S. tariff policy changes, a surge in missing persons linked to conflict, and tensions in Moscow ahead of China's visit. Additionally, it looks at a criminal case in Austria and challenges faced by political figures worldwide.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:30 IST
In global security discussions, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges talks on Ukraine's safety to move to a leaders' level, targeting robust agreements from allies.
Taiwan's self-determination is championed by U.S. Senator Roger Wicker during his visit, seeking stronger bilateral understanding.
Amid escalating global conflicts, the Red Cross reports a 70% rise in missing persons, highlighting a need for stricter adherence to international humanitarian laws.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement