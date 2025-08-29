Fed vs. White House: Legal Battle Over Independence
Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook is suing President Donald Trump, who seeks her removal over alleged mortgage fraud. The lawsuit challenges Trump’s authority, emphasizing the Fed’s independence in rate-setting policies. The outcome may influence the central bank's historical autonomy and its impact on global economics.
Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook is embroiled in a legal battle against President Donald Trump, who is attempting to remove her from her position. Trump cites unproven allegations of mortgage fraud as his reasoning, but Cook and her attorney argue that the true motive is her dissent on cutting interest rates.
U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb has agreed to an expedited briefing schedule in what is anticipated to be a complex legal confrontation. Historically, no president has removed a Fed governor, and if Cook's case reaches the Supreme Court, it could set a precedent impacting the Federal Reserve's independence.
The case underscores growing tensions between the Fed and the White House, where monetary policy decisions are crucial to controlling inflation. Cook maintains that the alleged conduct occurred before her confirmation, challenging Trump's basis for her removal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
