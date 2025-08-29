Controversy over Activist’s Remarks in Assam

Controversy has erupted in Assam following remarks made by Syeda Hameed, a Delhi-based activist and former member of the Planning Commission, which have been deemed inflammatory by the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP). The party has lodged complaints in 16 districts, requesting legal action against her.

The AJP claims Hameed's statements, which include comments on Bangladeshi residents in Assam and criticisms of the Assamese community, are crafted to incite communal discord. The party alleges these remarks were influenced by the state's political leaders.

The AJP insists that Hameed's statements have offended Assamese sentiments and could incite social unrest. They have called for her arrest under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for her alleged attempts to disrupt public tranquility and provoke inter-community tensions.