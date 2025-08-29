Left Menu

Controversy over Activist’s Remarks in Assam

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has filed complaints against activist Syeda Hameed, accusing her of making divisive remarks that threaten communal harmony in Assam. The comments allegedly support Bangladeshi presence and critique Assamese identity, sparking demands for her arrest under various legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-08-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 22:04 IST
Controversy over Activist’s Remarks in Assam
Syeda Hameed
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy has erupted in Assam following remarks made by Syeda Hameed, a Delhi-based activist and former member of the Planning Commission, which have been deemed inflammatory by the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP). The party has lodged complaints in 16 districts, requesting legal action against her.

The AJP claims Hameed's statements, which include comments on Bangladeshi residents in Assam and criticisms of the Assamese community, are crafted to incite communal discord. The party alleges these remarks were influenced by the state's political leaders.

The AJP insists that Hameed's statements have offended Assamese sentiments and could incite social unrest. They have called for her arrest under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for her alleged attempts to disrupt public tranquility and provoke inter-community tensions.

TRENDING

1
European Markets Struggle Amid Economic Woes

European Markets Struggle Amid Economic Woes

 Global
2
Political Leaders Unite to Address Punjab's Flood Crisis

Political Leaders Unite to Address Punjab's Flood Crisis

 India
3
Flood Recovery and Relief Efforts Intensify in Kamareddy and Medak

Flood Recovery and Relief Efforts Intensify in Kamareddy and Medak

 India
4
Amit Shah's Mumbai Visit Amid Maratha Agitation

Amit Shah's Mumbai Visit Amid Maratha Agitation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025